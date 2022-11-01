Skip to main content

WATCH: Bryce Ford-Wheaton Previews Iowa State

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton met with the media to discuss this weekend's Iowa State game.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4) travel to Ames, IA to take on the Iowa State Cyclones (3-5, 0-5) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST. The action will stream on ESPN+.

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton met with the media during the weekly Tuesday press conference; he recapped the loss to No. 7 TCU, his contested catches stats, maintaining team motivation, and more.

