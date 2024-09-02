Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Chad Scott Albany Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University offensive coordinator Chad Scott talks the correction needed within the offense for game 2

Christopher Hall

Chad Scott Albany Preview Press Conference.mp4
Chad Scott Albany Preview Press Conference.mp4 /


The West Virginia University Mountaineers meet the Albany Great Danes Saturday evening for game two of the 2024 season. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action is streaming on ESPN+.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott sat with the media on Monday and discussed the lack of productions against Penn State, red zone issues, and more.

Published
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football