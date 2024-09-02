WATCH: Chad Scott Albany Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University offensive coordinator Chad Scott talks the correction needed within the offense for game 2
The West Virginia University Mountaineers meet the Albany Great Danes Saturday evening for game two of the 2024 season. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action is streaming on ESPN+.
Offensive coordinator Chad Scott sat with the media on Monday and discussed the lack of productions against Penn State, red zone issues, and more.
Published