WATCH: Chad Scott Arizona Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University offensive coordinator Chad Scott provides an update on the Mountaineer offense.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 2-2) are on the road to take on the Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) Saturday evening. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FS1.
Offensive coordinator Chad Scott met with the media on Monday and gave some insight on preparing backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol for Arizona, previews the Arizona defense and more.
