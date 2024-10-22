Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Chad Scott Arizona Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University offensive coordinator Chad Scott provides an update on the Mountaineer offense.

Christopher Hall

Chad Scott Arizona preview.mp4
Chad Scott Arizona preview.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 2-2) are on the road to take on the Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) Saturday evening. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FS1.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott met with the media on Monday and gave some insight on preparing backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol for Arizona, previews the Arizona defense and more.

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

