WATCH: Chad Scott Iowa State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University offensive coordinator Chad Scott previews the No. 11 Cyclones
The West Virginia University Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) welcome the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones to Mountaineer Field on Saturday in a primetime matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on Fox.
Offensive coordinator Chad Scott met with the media on Monday and talked about Jahiem White's season-high 158 rushing yards, blocking from the running backs, previewed the Cyclones defense and more.
