WATCH: Chad Scott Iowa State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University offensive coordinator Chad Scott previews the No. 11 Cyclones

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) welcome the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones to Mountaineer Field on Saturday in a primetime matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on Fox.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott met with the media on Monday and talked about Jahiem White's season-high 158 rushing yards, blocking from the running backs, previewed the Cyclones defense and more.

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

