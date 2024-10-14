Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Chad Scott K-State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University offensive coordinator Chad Scott previews the 17th-ranked Wildcats

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 2-1) welcome the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) to Mountaineer Field Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FOX.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott met with the media on Monday and talked about the offensive stuggles against Iowa State, quarterback Garrett Greene's decision-making, and more.

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

