Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Chad Scott Kansas Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University offensive coordinator Chad Scott reviews the first three games and looks ahead to Kansas.

Christopher Hall

Chad Scott Kansas Preview 2024.mp4
Chad Scott Kansas Preview 2024.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) in a Big 12 Conference season opener Saturday at noon with the action broadcasting on ESPN2.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott met with the media on Monday and discussed the teams state of mind following the loss to Pitt, what needs to improve moving forward and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown Kansas Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Kansas Preview Press Conference

WATCH: TJ Jackson Kansas Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Brandon Yates Kansas Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Jaden Bray Kansas Preview Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football