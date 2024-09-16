WATCH: Chad Scott Kansas Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University offensive coordinator Chad Scott reviews the first three games and looks ahead to Kansas.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) in a Big 12 Conference season opener Saturday at noon with the action broadcasting on ESPN2.
Offensive coordinator Chad Scott met with the media on Monday and discussed the teams state of mind following the loss to Pitt, what needs to improve moving forward and more.
