WATCH: Chad Scott Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University offensive coordinator/running backs coach Chad Scott previews the Cowboys

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 1-0) are on the road to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2, 0-2) Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott sat with the media on Monday and gave his evaluation of the offensive following the by week, previewed the Oklahoma State defense and more.

