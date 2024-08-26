WATCH: Chad Scott Penn State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University offensive coordinator/running backs coach Chad Scott provided a scout on the Nittany Lions' defense
The West Virginia University Mountaineers open the season at home against the Penn State University Nittany Lions on Saturday with kickoff set for noon and broadcasting on FOX.
Offensive coordinator Chad Scott sat with the media on Monday and discussed matching up against the Penn State defense, sustaining the rushing attack, and more.
