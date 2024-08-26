Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Chad Scott Penn State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University offensive coordinator/running backs coach Chad Scott provided a scout on the Nittany Lions' defense

Christopher Hall

Chad Scott 2024 Penn State Preview.mp4
Chad Scott 2024 Penn State Preview.mp4 /


The West Virginia University Mountaineers open the season at home against the Penn State University Nittany Lions on Saturday with kickoff set for noon and broadcasting on FOX.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott sat with the media on Monday and discussed matching up against the Penn State defense, sustaining the rushing attack, and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown Penn State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Penn State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Garrett Green Penn State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Ja'Quay Hubbard Penn State Preview Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football