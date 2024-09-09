WATCH: Chad Scott Pitt Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University offensive coordinator/running backs coach Chad Scott previews the Backyard Brawl
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) are on the road to take on the Pitt Panthers (2-0) Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.
Offensive coordinator Chad Scott met with the media on Monday and reviewed the offense's performance in the win over Albany, running backs development, and more.
WATCH: Neal Brown Pitt Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Jordan Lesley Pitt Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Trey Lathan Pitt Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Nick Malone Pitt Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Michael Hayes Pitt Preview Press Conference
Published |Modified