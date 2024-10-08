Mountaineers Now

WATCH: CJ Donaldson Jr. Iowa State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University running back CJ Donaldson previews the No. 11 Cyclones

Christopher Hall

CJ Donaldson Jr. Iowa State Preview.mp4
CJ Donaldson Jr. Iowa State Preview.mp4 /

The West Virginia University Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) welcome the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones to Mountaineer Field on Saturday in a primetime matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on Fox.

Running back CJ Donaldson met with the media on Monday and talked about the offense's success at Oklahoma State, the progress of the offense, a look at the Iowa State defense and more.

