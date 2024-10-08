WATCH: CJ Donaldson Jr. Iowa State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University running back CJ Donaldson previews the No. 11 Cyclones
The West Virginia University Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) welcome the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones to Mountaineer Field on Saturday in a primetime matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on Fox.
Running back CJ Donaldson met with the media on Monday and talked about the offense's success at Oklahoma State, the progress of the offense, a look at the Iowa State defense and more.
