WATCH: DC Jordan Lesley Discusses Versatility, Newcomers, Competition at DB + More

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley gives an update after the third day of spring practice

West Virginia defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Jordan Lesley met with the media following day three of the spring practice period.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly