WATCH: DougityDog Releases Garrett Greene Highlight Video
Doug Cross, the man known as DougityDog, or if you're still unfamiliar with the name - he's the guy who made the famous Tavon Austin highlight video several years back - has returned with a video of West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene.
Greene is one of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks college football has to offer. He's one of the best downfield throwers in the country and is a threat to hurt opposing defenses with his legs on any given play.
In his first full-year as the Mountaineers' starting quarterback, Greene completed 147-of-277 pass attempts (53.1%) for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions. In addition, he rushed for 772 yards and 13 scores on 120 carries.
