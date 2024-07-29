WATCH: DougityDog Releases Garrett Greene Highlight Video

Mountaineers Now

Fans will love this reel of plays by WVU QB Garrett Greene.

Schuyler Callihan

Doug Cross, the man known as DougityDog, or if you're still unfamiliar with the name - he's the guy who made the famous Tavon Austin highlight video several years back - has returned with a video of West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene.

Greene is one of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks college football has to offer. He's one of the best downfield throwers in the country and is a threat to hurt opposing defenses with his legs on any given play.

In his first full-year as the Mountaineers' starting quarterback, Greene completed 147-of-277 pass attempts (53.1%) for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions. In addition, he rushed for 772 yards and 13 scores on 120 carries.

