WATCH: EA Sports College Football 25 Official Trailer
Holy nostalgia. Minutes ago, EA Sports officially released the full trailer for the College Football 25 video game that is set to drop on July 19th and OH. MY. GOODNESS.
The game looks as if it is going to live up to all of the hype and anticipation that has been building over the past decade plus. The trailer only showed gameplay and not a look behind the scenes of what the game will feature. However, assuming they will be implementing the transfer portal, recruiting with NIL, and the College Football Playoff to go along with the return of dynasty mode and Road to Glory...whew, boy. I have a feeling a large portion of the U.S. population may be requesting a week off of work for "vacation" or may "show signs" of developing a common cold in mid-July, when in reality they'll be using that time to dive all in on the new game.
EA did a wonderful job (from what I can tell) of really making sure each school's tradition(s) were a part of the game, including the smaller Group of Five schools.
All three versions of the game - the standard edition ($69.99), deluxe edition ($99.99), and MVP bundle ($149.99) - are all available for pre-order now.
