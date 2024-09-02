Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Fatorma Mulbah Albany Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah sat with the media for the first time as a Mountaineer

Christopher Hall

Fatorma Mulbah Albany Preview Press Conference.mp4
Fatorma Mulbah Albany Preview Press Conference.mp4 /


The West Virginia University Mountaineers meet the Albany Great Danes Saturday evening for game two of the 2024 season. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action is streaming on ESPN+.

Defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah met with the media on Monday and talked about the battle up front against Penn State, looking ahead to Albany and more.

Christopher Hall

