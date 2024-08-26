WATCH: Garrett Greene Penn State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene discusses the season-opener against Penn State
The West Virginia University Mountaineers open the season at home against the Penn State University Nittany Lions on Saturday with kickoff set for noon and broadcasting on FOX.
Quarterback Garrett Greene sat with the media on Monday and previewed the Penn State defense, his improvements from the opener last season and more.
WATCH: Neal Brown Penn State Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Chad Scott Penn State Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Jordan Lesley Penn State Preview Press Conference
Published |Modified