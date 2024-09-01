WATCH: Garrett Greene Penn State Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene gives his thoughts on the offense's performance against the eighth-ranked Nittany Lions.
The West Virginia University Mountaineers fell to the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday afternoon 34-12.
Quarterback Garrett Greene sat with the media following the game and talked about the lack of spark on offense, what Penn State did to slow the Mountaineers' offense and more.
