WATCH: Garrett Greene Penn State Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene gives his thoughts on the offense's performance against the eighth-ranked Nittany Lions.

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University Mountaineers fell to the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday afternoon 34-12.

Quarterback Garrett Greene sat with the media following the game and talked about the lack of spark on offense, what Penn State did to slow the Mountaineers' offense and more.

