WATCH: Garrett Greene Throwing to Sam James, Bryce Wheaton

The coronavirus has put everything on hold for the time being, but West Virginia freshman quarterback Garrett Greene has been doing his best to stay on top of his game.

Greene posted a video on Twitter Wednesday night of him throwing to wide receivers Sam James and Bryce Wheaton. Greene isn't the only quarterback on the Mountaineers' roster putting in the work. Earlier in the week, Jarret Doege was showing of his touch by throwing into a garbage can from as far as 40 yards out.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.