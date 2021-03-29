WATCH: Gerad Parker Following Day 3 of Spring Practice

West Virginia co-offensive coordinator Gerad Parker breaks down the offensive side of the ball after three days of spring practice

West Virginia co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Gerad Parker met with the media following day three of the spring practice period.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly