WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Iowa State

West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell talks about the Mountaineer offense

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4) travel to Ames, IA to take on the Iowa State Cyclones (3-5, 0-5) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+. 

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell sat with the media during the program's weekly press conference and looked ahead to Iowa State, discussed running back depth, the injuries along the offensive line and more. 

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Iowa State

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Iowa State

