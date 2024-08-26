Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Ja'Quay Hubbard Penn State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University offensive lineman Ja'Quay Hubbard discusses the Penn State defensive line

Christopher Hall

Ja'Quay Hubbard 2024 Penn State Preview.mp4
Ja'Quay Hubbard 2024 Penn State Preview.mp4 /


The West Virginia University Mountaineers open the season at home against the Penn State University Nittany Lions on Saturday with kickoff set for noon and broadcasting on FOX.

Offensive lineman Ja'Quay Hubbard met with the media on Monday and gave a brief scout on the Penn State defensive front, playing in a big matchup opening weekend, and more.

WATCH: Chad Scott Penn State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Neal Brown Penn State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Penn State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Garrett Green Penn State Preview Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football