WATCH: Ja'Quay Hubbard Penn State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University offensive lineman Ja'Quay Hubbard discusses the Penn State defensive line
The West Virginia University Mountaineers open the season at home against the Penn State University Nittany Lions on Saturday with kickoff set for noon and broadcasting on FOX.
Offensive lineman Ja'Quay Hubbard met with the media on Monday and gave a brief scout on the Penn State defensive front, playing in a big matchup opening weekend, and more.
