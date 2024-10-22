Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Ja'Quay Hubbard Arizona Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University offensive lineman Ja'Quay Hubbard gives some insight on the o-line's performance through seven games.

Ja'Quay Hubbard

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 2-2) are on the road to take on the Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) Saturday evening. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FS1.

Offensive lineman Ja'Quay Hubbard met with the media on Monday and discussed the offense's struggles in the run game, improvements along the offensive line, and more.

