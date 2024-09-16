Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Jaden Bray Kansas Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University receiver Jaden Bray reviews the first three games of the season and looks ahead to Kansas.

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) in a Big 12 Conference season opener Saturday at noon with the action broadcasting on ESPN2.

Receiver Jaden Bray met with the media on Monday and discusses his role within the offense, bouncing back from a loss, and more.

Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

