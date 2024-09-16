WATCH: Jaden Bray Kansas Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University receiver Jaden Bray reviews the first three games of the season and looks ahead to Kansas.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) in a Big 12 Conference season opener Saturday at noon with the action broadcasting on ESPN2.
Receiver Jaden Bray met with the media on Monday and discusses his role within the offense, bouncing back from a loss, and more.
