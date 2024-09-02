Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Jaheem Joseph Albany Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University safety Jaheem Joseph meets the media for the first time as a Mountaineer

The West Virginia University Mountaineers meet the Albany Great Danes Saturday evening for game two of the 2024 season. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action is streaming on ESPN+.

Safety Jaheem Joseph sat with the media on Monday and gave some insight on the defensive miscues against Penn State, improvements needed moving forward and more.

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

