WATCH: Jaheem Joseph Albany Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University safety Jaheem Joseph meets the media for the first time as a Mountaineer
The West Virginia University Mountaineers meet the Albany Great Danes Saturday evening for game two of the 2024 season. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action is streaming on ESPN+.
Safety Jaheem Joseph sat with the media on Monday and gave some insight on the defensive miscues against Penn State, improvements needed moving forward and more.
Published