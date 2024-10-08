Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Jaheem Joseph Iowa State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University defensive back Jaheem Joseph previews the No. 11 Cyclones

Christopher Hall

Jaheem Joseph Iowa State preview.mp4
Jaheem Joseph Iowa State preview.mp4 /

The West Virginia University Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) welcome the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones to Mountaineer Field on Saturday in a primetime matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on Fox.

Safety Jaheem Joseph sat with the media on Monday and discussed his journey to WVU, talked through his interception at Oklahoma State and more.

Published
Christopher Hall
