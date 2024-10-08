WATCH: Jaheem Joseph Iowa State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University defensive back Jaheem Joseph previews the No. 11 Cyclones
The West Virginia University Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) welcome the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones to Mountaineer Field on Saturday in a primetime matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on Fox.
Safety Jaheem Joseph sat with the media on Monday and discussed his journey to WVU, talked through his interception at Oklahoma State and more.
