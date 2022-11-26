WATCH: Jaylen Anderson Strikes Again for His Second Touchdown Rush of 50+ Yards

For the second time in as many drives, redshirt freshman running back Jaylen Anderson takes one to the house over 50+ yards. This 57-yard touchdown rush extended West Virginia's lead over Oklahoma State to 21-10.

