WATCH: Jaylen Anderson Strikes Again for His Second Touchdown Rush of 50+ Yards
Anderson is having himself one heck of a day.
For the second time in as many drives, redshirt freshman running back Jaylen Anderson takes one to the house over 50+ yards. This 57-yard touchdown rush extended West Virginia's lead over Oklahoma State to 21-10.
