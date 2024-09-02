WATCH: Jordan Lesley Albany Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley discuseed the defensive deficiencies and how to improve in week 2
The West Virginia University Mountaineers meet the Albany Great Danes Saturday evening for game two of the 2024 season. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action is streaming on ESPN+.
Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley met with the media on Monday and talked about the defensive miscues against Penn State, looked towards Albany and more.
