WATCH: Jordan Lesley Albany Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley discuseed the defensive deficiencies and how to improve in week 2

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University Mountaineers meet the Albany Great Danes Saturday evening for game two of the 2024 season. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action is streaming on ESPN+.

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley met with the media on Monday and talked about the defensive miscues against Penn State, looked towards Albany and more.

