WATCH: Jordan Lesley Arizona Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley reviewed the loss to Kansas State and looked ahead to Arizona
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 2-2) are on the road to take on the Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) Saturday evening. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FS1.
Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley sat with the media on Monday and discussed the injury plagued secondary, previewed Arizona and more.
