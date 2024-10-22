Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Arizona Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley reviewed the loss to Kansas State and looked ahead to Arizona

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 2-2) are on the road to take on the Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) Saturday evening. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FS1.

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley sat with the media on Monday and discussed the injury plagued secondary, previewed Arizona and more.

Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

