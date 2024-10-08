WATCH: Jordan Lesley Iowa State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley previews the No. 11 Cyclones
The West Virginia University Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) welcome the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones to Mountaineer Field on Saturday in a primetime matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on Fox.
Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley sat with the media on Monday and discussed his move to the press box, previewed the Cyclones offense and more.
