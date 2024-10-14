WATCH: Jordan Lesley K-State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley previews the No. 11 Wildcats
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 2-1) welcome the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) to Mountaineer Field Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FOX.
Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley sat with the media on Monday and discussed the defense's performance against Iowa State, limiting big plays, and more.
