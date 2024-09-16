WATCH: Jordan Lesley Kansas Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley reviews the first three games of the season and looks ahead to Kansas.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) in a Big 12 Conference season opener Saturday at noon with the action broadcasting on ESPN2.
Defensive coordiantor Jordan Lesley met with the media on Monday and gave some insight on the defensive miscues in the Backyard Brawl, searching for answers for the Big 12 slate and more.
WATCH: Neal Brown Kansas Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Chad Scott Kansas Preview Press Conference
WATCH: TJ Jackson Kansas Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Brandon Yates Kansas Preview Press Conference
Published |Modified