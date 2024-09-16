Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Kansas Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley reviews the first three games of the season and looks ahead to Kansas.

Christopher Hall

Jordan Lesley Kansas Preview 2024.mp4
Jordan Lesley Kansas Preview 2024.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) in a Big 12 Conference season opener Saturday at noon with the action broadcasting on ESPN2.

Defensive coordiantor Jordan Lesley met with the media on Monday and gave some insight on the defensive miscues in the Backyard Brawl, searching for answers for the Big 12 slate and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown Kansas Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Chad Scott Kansas Preview Press Conference

WATCH: TJ Jackson Kansas Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Brandon Yates Kansas Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Jaden Bray Kansas Preview Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football