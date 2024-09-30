Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley previews Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 1-0) are on the road to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2, 0-2) Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley met with the media on Friday and analyzed the defense following the bye week, personnel adjustments and more.

