WATCH: Jordan Lesley Penn State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley gives some insight on the Nittany Lions' offense
The West Virginia University Mountaineers open the season at home against the Penn State University Nittany Lions on Saturday with kickoff set for noon and broadcasting on FOX.
Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley met with the media on Monday and talked about the Mountaineers' depth on defense, preparing for the Nittany Lions offense and more.
