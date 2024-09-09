Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Pitt Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley previews the Backyard Brawl

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) are on the road to take on the Pitt Panthers (2-0) Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley met with media on Monday and talked through the hit he took on the sideline in the win over Albany, the deficiencies in the secondary and more.

