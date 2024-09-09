WATCH: Jordan Lesley Pitt Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley previews the Backyard Brawl
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) are on the road to take on the Pitt Panthers (2-0) Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.
Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley met with media on Monday and talked through the hit he took on the sideline in the win over Albany, the deficiencies in the secondary and more.
WATCH: Neal Brown Pitt Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Chad Scott Pitt Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Trey Lathan Pitt Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Nick Malone Pitt Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Michael Hayes Pitt Preview Press Conference
Published |Modified