WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Iowa State

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley discusses the Mountaineers matchup versus Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4) travel to Ames, IA to take on the Iowa State Cyclones (3-5, 0-5) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+. 

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley met with the media on Tuesday during the program's weekly press conference and previewed Iowa State, the return of Charles Woods, Dante Stills breaking the program TFL record and more. 

