WATCH: Michael Hayes Pitt Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University kicker Michael Hayes previews the Backyard Brawl
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) are on the road to take on the Pitt Panthers (2-0) Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.
Specialist Michael Hayes met with the media and discussed his road to recovery, playing in the Backyard Brawl and more.
