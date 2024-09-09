WATCH: Michael Hayes Pitt Preview Press Conference

Mountaineers Now

West Virginia University kicker Michael Hayes previews the Backyard Brawl

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) are on the road to take on the Pitt Panthers (2-0) Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

Specialist Michael Hayes met with the media and discussed his road to recovery, playing in the Backyard Brawl and more.

