The West Virginia Mountaineers will wear blue helmets, white jersey, and blue pants at the No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday at 3:30 on ESPN.

The Mountaineers are 5-3 all-time versus the Cyclones.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly