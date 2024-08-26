WATCH: Neal Brown Penn State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown previews the Nittany Lions
The West Virginia University Mountaineers open the season at home against the Penn State University Nittany Lions on Saturday with kickoff set for noon and broadcasting on FOX.
Head coach Neal Brown met with the media on Monday and provided some insight on the Nittany Lions, preparing for Penn State's new coordinators, the Mountaineers' offseason improvements and more.
