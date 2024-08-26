Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Neal Brown Penn State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown previews the Nittany Lions

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University Mountaineers open the season at home against the Penn State University Nittany Lions on Saturday with kickoff set for noon and broadcasting on FOX.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media on Monday and provided some insight on the Nittany Lions, preparing for Penn State's new coordinators, the Mountaineers' offseason improvements and more.

Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

