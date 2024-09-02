WATCH: Neal Brown Albany Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown provides insight on the Great Danes
The West Virginia University Mountaineers meet the Albany Great Danes Saturday evening for game two of the 2024 season. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action is streaming on ESPN+.
Head coach Neal Brown met with the media on Monday and gave a recap of the loss to Penn State in the season opener, previewed Albany and more.
WATCH: Jordan Lesley Albany Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Chad Scott Albany Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Preston Fox Albany Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Fatorma Mulbah Albany Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Jaheem Joseph Albany Preview Press Conference
Published