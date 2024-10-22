Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Neal Brown Arizona Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown previews the Arizona Wildcats

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 2-2) are on the road to take on the Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) Saturday evening. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FS1.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media on Monday and recapped the loss to Kansas State, previewed Arizona, provided an injury update and more.

Christopher Hall
