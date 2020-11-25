WATCH: Neal Brown Delivers Message to WVU Fans Following Postponed Game

Wednesday evening, the Big 12 Conference announced that West Virginia's game vs No. 14 Oklahoma this Saturday has been postponed and will be rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Due to recent COVID-19 test results, the Oklahoma football program temporarily paused all organized team activities.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown shared a message to Mountaineer Nation following the news of the game being postponed.

