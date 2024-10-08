Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Neal Brown Iowa State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown provides some insight on the No. 11 Cyclones

Neal Brown Iowa State Preview.mp4
Neal Brown Iowa State Preview.mp4 /

The West Virginia University Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) welcome the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones to Mountaineer Field on Saturday in a primetime matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on Fox.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media on Monday and recaped the win over Oklahoma State, previewed the Cyclones and more.

