WATCH: Neal Brown Iowa State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown provides some insight on the No. 11 Cyclones
The West Virginia University Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) welcome the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones to Mountaineer Field on Saturday in a primetime matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on Fox.
Head coach Neal Brown met with the media on Monday and recaped the win over Oklahoma State, previewed the Cyclones and more.
