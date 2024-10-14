WATCH: Neal Brown K-State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown previews the 17th-ranked Wildcats
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 2-1) welcome the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) to Mountaineer Field Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FOX.
Head coach Neal Brown sat with the media on Monday and recapped the loss to Iowa State, looking ahead to Kansas State, and more.
WATCH: Jordan Lesley K-State Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Chad Scott K-State Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Ty French K-State Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Treylan Davis K-State Preview Press Conference
