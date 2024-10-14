Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Neal Brown K-State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown previews the 17th-ranked Wildcats

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 2-1) welcome the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) to Mountaineer Field Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FOX.

Head coach Neal Brown sat with the media on Monday and recapped the loss to Iowa State, looking ahead to Kansas State, and more.

