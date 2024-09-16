WATCH: Neal Brown Kansas Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown reviews the first three games of the season and looks ahead to Kansas.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) in a Big 12 Conference season opener Saturday at noon with the action broadcasting on ESPN2.
Head coach Neal Brown sat with the media on Monday and recapped the loss to Pitt, previewed the Kansas Jayhawks, moving forward through the Big 12 schedule and more.
