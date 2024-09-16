Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Neal Brown Kansas Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown reviews the first three games of the season and looks ahead to Kansas.

Christopher Hall

Neal Brown Kansas Preview 2024.mp4
Neal Brown Kansas Preview 2024.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) in a Big 12 Conference season opener Saturday at noon with the action broadcasting on ESPN2.

Head coach Neal Brown sat with the media on Monday and recapped the loss to Pitt, previewed the Kansas Jayhawks, moving forward through the Big 12 schedule and more.

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Kansas Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Chad Scott Kansas Preview Press Conference

WATCH: TJ Jackson Kansas Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Brandon Yates Kansas Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Jaden Bray Kansas Preview Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football