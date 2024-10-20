Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Neal Brown Kansas State Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown discusses the loss to the 17th-ranked Wildcats

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 2-2) fell to the Kansas State Wildcats (6-1, 3-1) Saturday night 45-18 during homecoming weekend.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following the game and gave up update on the list of injuries, Nicco Marchiol stepping in for an injured Garrett Greene, and more.

