WATCH: Neal Brown Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown previews Oklahoma State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 1-0) are on the road to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2, 0-2) Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.
Head coach Neal Brown sat with the media on Monday and gave some insight on the Mountaineers bye week, provided an injury update, previewed Oklahoma State, and more.
