Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Neal Brown Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown previews Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

Neal Brown OSU Preview 2024.mp4
Neal Brown OSU Preview 2024.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 1-0) are on the road to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2, 0-2) Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

Head coach Neal Brown sat with the media on Monday and gave some insight on the Mountaineers bye week, provided an injury update, previewed Oklahoma State, and more.

WATCH: Chad Scott Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Asani Redwood Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Kole Taylor Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Tray Lathan Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football