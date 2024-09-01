Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Neal Brown Penn State Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown provides a quick recap of the loss to the eighth-ranked Nittany Lions.

Christopher Hall

Neal Brown Penn State Post Game 2024.mp4
Neal Brown Penn State Post Game 2024.mp4 /

The West Virginia University Mountaineers fell to the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday afternoon 34-12.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following the loss and gave his thoughts on the afternoon, the offenses deficiencies, defensive miscues, and more.

WATCH: Garrett Greene Penn State Postgame Press Conference

WATCH: Anthony Wilson Penn State Postgame Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football