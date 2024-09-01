WATCH: Neal Brown Penn State Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown provides a quick recap of the loss to the eighth-ranked Nittany Lions.
The West Virginia University Mountaineers fell to the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday afternoon 34-12.
Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following the loss and gave his thoughts on the afternoon, the offenses deficiencies, defensive miscues, and more.
WATCH: Garrett Greene Penn State Postgame Press Conference
