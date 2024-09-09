WATCH: Neal Brown Pitt Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown previews the Backyard Brawl
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) are on the road to take on the Pitt Panthers (2-0) Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.
Head coach Neal Brown sat with the media on Monday and recapped the win over Albany, previewed the Backyard Brawl, team improvements moving forward and more.
