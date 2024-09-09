Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Neal Brown Pitt Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown previews the Backyard Brawl

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) are on the road to take on the Pitt Panthers (2-0) Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

Head coach Neal Brown sat with the media on Monday and recapped the win over Albany, previewed the Backyard Brawl, team improvements moving forward and more.

WATCH: Chad Scott Pitt Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Pitt Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Trey Lathan Pitt Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Nick Malone Pitt Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Michael Hayes Pitt Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Traylon Ray Pitt Preview Press Conference

