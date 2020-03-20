WATCH: Neal Brown, Players Give Message Surrounding COVID-19

What the world is going through right now is unprecedented.

A world that lives in utter fear and panic is a scary place. Quarantining with nothing to do, no where to go, no sports to watch may be tough, but social distancing is extremely important during these difficult times. There's no idea when life will return to normalcy, sports are back in our lives and we get past this horrible pandemic. The proper precautions should be taken seriously so we can stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown, running back Leddie Brown, offensive lineman James Gmiter, wide receiver Sam James and cornerback Nicktroy Fortune gave a message to Mountaineer nation stating, "We will get through this."

We will get through these tough times, but it is very important to listen and acknowledge what the local and public health officials are saying. The faster the public takes this pandemic seriously, the faster the spread of COVID-19 will slow down.

While many businesses have already closed their doors and many are working from home, we've got you covered. If you find times of boredom and are in dire need of Mountaineer sports, our very own Anthony G. Halkias has compiled a list of activities that you can do to get your Mountaineer sports fix.

