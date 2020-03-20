MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
WVU Womens Soccer
College Football
Mountaineer Events

WATCH: Neal Brown, Players Give Message Surrounding COVID-19

Schuyler Callihan

What the world is going through right now is unprecedented.

A world that lives in utter fear and panic is a scary place. Quarantining with nothing to do, no where to go, no sports to watch may be tough, but social distancing is extremely important during these difficult times.  There's no idea when life will return to normalcy, sports are back in our lives and we get past this horrible pandemic. The proper precautions should be taken seriously so we can stop the spread of COVID-19. 

On Thursday, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown, running back Leddie Brown, offensive lineman James Gmiter, wide receiver Sam James and cornerback Nicktroy Fortune gave a message to Mountaineer nation stating, "We will get through this."

We will get through these tough times, but it is very important to listen and acknowledge what the local and public health officials are saying. The faster the public takes this pandemic seriously, the faster the spread of COVID-19 will slow down.

While many businesses have already closed their doors and many are working from home, we've got you covered. If you find times of boredom and are in dire need of Mountaineer sports, our very own Anthony G. Halkias has compiled a list of activities that you can do to get your Mountaineer sports fix.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments (1)
M-townJoe
M-townJoe

Werd. We WILL get through this !! MOUNTAINEER STRONG !! Together we WILL win !!
#TrustTheClimb - #HAILWV & GO MOUNTAINEERS !!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

REPORT: West Virginia to Play Big 10 Opponent in New York in 2020

Another game has been added to the Mountaineers schedule

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mmaker2

West Virginia Makes DEEP Run in BPI Tournament Simulation

The Mountaineers catch fire in ESPN BPI simulation

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Six Essential Mountaineer Related Activities to do During COVID-19

Being stuck at home in the midst of a pandemic is never ideal. Here are six essential West Virginia related activities that all Mountaineer fans should do during CoVid-19.

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

Tshiebwe Named a Top 50 Player by Sports Illustrated

Oscar getting some major recognition

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mmaker2

The 7 Best WVU Tournament Moments of the Decade

Relive the best seven Mountaineer March moments of the decade

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Makes Final Six for 2021 Wide Receiver

The Mountaineers are in some good company as they attempt to land talented Florida receiver

Jonathan Martin

Three Bold Predictions for WVU Basketball in 2020-21

The 2020-21 season should come with high expectations

Schuyler Callihan

by

Eerfull

Grading Neal Brown's First Year as West Virginia's Head Man

Mountaineer Maven hands our report card to Neal Brown

Schuyler Callihan

by

Ury

BREAKING: Karl Joseph Leaving Raiders, Signing with AFC North Team

The former Mountaineer lands a new deal

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

BREAKING: Bruce Irvin Signs with Former Team

Former Mountaineer Bruce Irvin to sign a new deal

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe