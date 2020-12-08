WATCH: Neal Brown Press Conference | Oklahoma Week

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown meets with the media ahead of the team's matchup with Oklahoma

It's hard to believe, but the final week of the 2020 season is here for the West Virginia Mountaineers and head coach Neal Brown. The Mountaineers ride into this one at 5-4 and are coming off the heels of a 42-6 drumming by Iowa State.

West Virginia lost last year's game vs the Sooners by a 52-14 score out in Norman, the first meeting between Brown and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.

On Tuesday afternoon, Brown met with the media to talk about this week's game vs the 11th ranked Sooners. The full video can be viewed at the top of the page.

