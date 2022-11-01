Skip to main content

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Iowa State

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown chats with the media about the upcoming matchup versus Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4) travel to Ames, IA to take on the Iowa State Cyclones (3-5, 0-5) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+. 

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media during his weekly press conference on Tuesday and recapped the loss to seventh-ranked TCU, previewed the upcoming matchup against ISU, gave an injury update and more. 

